Lord Jagannath's chariot reaches destination

BARIPADA: Lakhs of devotees from across the district gathered on Tuesday to participate in the Bahuda Yatra that marked the pulling of Nandighosha, the chariot of Lord Jagannath, and Darpadalana, the chariot of Devi Subhadra.

The Pahandi of the Trinity and Lord Sudarshan took place on Monday. While Bahuda Yatra in Puri starts and ends on a day, the tradition here differs slightly, taking three days for the chariots to reach the Haribaldev Jew temple.

On the first day, the pahandi of the deities was performed by the servitors, with the deities staying on their respective chariots overnight. On the second day, devotees began pulling the Nadighosha Rath at 3 pm, arriving at the Haribaldev Jew temple by 4.15 pm.

Following this, women devotees took the lead, pulling the Darpadalana at 5 pm. The chariot halted midway along the Grand Road, in front of the Baripada town police station, and is expected to reach the Haribaldev Jew temple on Wednesday. Taladhwaja, the chariot of Lord Balabhadra, will be pulled and reach the final destination on Wednesday.

Mayurbhanj collector, Dattatraya Bhausaheb Shinde said the first day of Bahuda Yatra proceeded smoothly.