Ministry of tourism accord Odisha's Swosti Premium hotel with five-star deluxe tag

BHUBANESWAR: City-based luxury hotel Swosti Premium has been upgraded from 5-star to 5-star deluxe property classification by the Ministry of Tourism.

The property, which was recently renovated and its service standards upgraded, received the upgrade classification from the union ministry recently.

Vice-president of the group Priyanath Behera said the 5-star deluxe classification is a testament of the group towards luxurious accommodations and amenities, world-class dining experience and state-of-the-art facilities.

Operational since 2001, the luxury property from the Swosti Group boasts of 147 rooms complete with top-of-the-class facilities to cater to both domestic and international clientele.

The Swosti Group will soon unveil its next 5-star deluxe property, Swosti Premium Beach Resorts, at Sipasarubali in Puri, work for which had started in 2022.

Being built with an estimated Rs 160 crore, the 13-floor luxury resort targets the meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) and wedding tourism segments.