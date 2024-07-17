Nadda to address state executive committee meet at Puri on July 19

BHUBANESWAR: National president of the BJP, Jagat Prakash Nadda will attend the extended state executive committee meeting of the party to be held at Puri on July 19 and 20.

State BJP president Manmohan Samal on Tuesday told mediapersons that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was scheduled to attend the two-day meeting. But, as he is indisposed, Nadda will be attending the crucial meeting on July 19.

State party vice-president Biranchi Tripathy said Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, all ministers, MLAs and MPs including Union ministers from the state, election coordinators for Assembly and Lok Sabha constituencies, district presidents and secretaries, functionaries of all morchas and all members of the state executive committee will be present.

This apart, regional in-charge Sunil Bansal, state in-charge Vijay Pal Singh Tomar and co-in-charge Lata Usendi will also attend the meeting.

Tripathy said state functionaries of the party will meet first on July 19 to set the agenda for the meeting. This will be followed by the state executive committee meeting under the chairmanship of Samal. The meeting will start with the address of Nadda.

Apart from political situation, the meeting will discuss the roadmap for implementation of promises made in the election manifesto and carrying forward all welfare schemes of the state and central governments.

This will be the first state executive committee meeting of the BJP after forming its maiden government in Odisha.