Odisha government asks LPG distributors to supply refills within 48 hours

BHUBANESWAR: The state government on Tuesday asked LPG dealers and distributors to ensure that cooking gas is delivered to the consumers within 48 hours of booking. Any deviation will invite appropriate action, the government warned.

Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister Krushna Chandra Patra held a meeting with state representatives of different oil marketing companies, Utkal Petroleum Dealers Association and LPG distribution agencies at the conference hall of the Odisha State Civil Supplies Corporation and discussed issues confronting the consumers, oil marketing companies and the dealers.

Emphasising on timely delivery of cooking gas, the minister said there should not be any compromise in the quantity and quality of fuel supplied to the consumers.

Talking to mediapersons after the meeting, Patra said the standard provision is to deliver refilled LPG cylinders within 48 hours of booking. The LPG distributors were asked to maintain the timeline or face action.

He further directed department officials to conduct regular checking of filling stations to ensure that there is no adulteration of petrol and diesel and LPG cylinders have the right quantity of liquid gas. The minister also gave a patient hearing to various problems faced by the petroleum and LPG dealers and asked department officials to resolve their problems. He asked the petroleum dealers association to maintain basic amenities like toilet, drinking water and air pressure machines in all filling stations for the convenience of the public.

General secretary Sanjay Lath and president Biswajit Patnaik of Utkal Petroleum Dealers Association participated in the discussion.