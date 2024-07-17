Odisha to deploy 190 platoons of police in charge of security during Sunabesha

PURI: For the Sunabesha of the deities this Wednesday, 190 platoons of police will be deployed for security and crowd management, said SP Pinak Mishra, on Tuesday.

The administration expects around 15 lakh devotees to witness the event. Barricades have been set up from the municipal market square to Simhadwar, and all visitors must pass through these in a queue. After darshan, they will return via Badadanda, he informed.

“All by-lanes connected to Badadanda will be sealed. Special traffic management will be enforced on all routes leading to Puri, with regulated vehicle parking and drones monitoring crowd movement via two integrated control rooms,” Mishra added.

Senior police officers have been tasked with ensuring the smooth conduct of devotees. A three-layer security cover will surround the three rathas during Sunavesha, with special arrangements for VIP and VVIP darshan.

Mishra also appealed to devotees not to bring infants and the elderly to the event and advised against using mobile phones near the chariots.

FIR against two for climbing on to chariots

Special officer of the Sri Jagannath Temple Administration, Ajay Kumar Jena, lodged a complaint on Tuesday with the Simhadwar police station against unauthorised persons atop the chariots on July 7 and 8.

The complaint was supported by relevant CCTV footage and an order prohibiting unauthorised persons from climbing the chariots.

In response to the stampede and mishap on the Taladhwaja Rath during pahandi, chief administrator Aravind Padhi had earlier warned servitors and others not to allow unauthorised people on the rathas. Despite this, Padhi had to personally remove a person masquerading as a servitor from the Darpadalan Rath of Devi Subhadra on Bahuda Yatra day. He directed temple staff to identify these people and file complaints against them.