Orissa HC seeks reply on mid-day meal funds misappropriation

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Tuesday instructed the director of Elementary Education to file an affidavit providing substantive information on the extent of misappropriation of mid-day meal scheme funds by using names of non-existent students.

The division bench of Chief Justice Chakradhari Sharan Singh and Justice Savitri Ratho issued the direction after taking note of an affidavit placed before it by the director while it was hearing a PIL registered based on a letter petition received from one Sanjaya Kumar Maharana of Patia area in Bhubaneswar in 2018.

The petition alleged the appointment of teachers in primary and secondary schools on the basis of fake educational certificates and admission of non-existent students for misappropriating the midday meal scheme funds.

The affidavit gave an update on the status of identification of teachers who had got appointment in government schools on the basis of fake educational certificates. It also mentioned about misappropriation of the MDM funds.

However, the court was dissatisfied with the reply regarding MDM funds misappropriation and expected a proper affidavit on the issue before the matter is taken up after four weeks for further consideration. Amicus Curiae Sudharshan Nanda made submissions on the affidavit.

According to the affidavit, the department has initiated steps to identify teachers appointed based on fake educational certificates and the services of some of them have been dispensed with and criminal cases instituted against them. The identification process is still underway.

As many as 474 such fake teachers have been identified and criminal proceedings initiated against them. The services of 300 such teachers had been terminated by May 14, 2024, the affidavit filed by the director stated.

The petitioner had alleged that the teachers with fake certificates procured from Andhra Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir and Rajasthan were working both in elementary and secondary-level schools.