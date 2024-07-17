Police arrest two people for shooting man over payment dues, seize pistols and ammunition

JHARSUGUDA: The Banharpali police have arrested two persons in connection with the Banharpali firing case, seizing two country-made pistols and 18 rounds of live ammunition. The accused have been identified as Md Sonu and Aswini Rana.

The arrests were declared on Tuesday at a press conference held at the Jharsuguda district police office, addressed by Sambalpur IG Police Himanshu Lal and Jharsuguda SP Smit P Parmar.

Police said one Shiba Sagar owed Rs 30,000 to Md Sonu. On Monday, Manoj Barik, a friend of Shiba Sagar, was returning from a wedding party in Sambalpur when he was forcibly taken to Rampela Bridge by Sonu and Rana. Upon Shiba Sagar’s arrival, the accused used obscene language and demanded repayment at gunpoint. When Manoj intervened, Sonu shot him in the right side of his waist.

Manoj is currently undergoing treatment at VIMSAR Burla. With immediate intervention of police, Sonu and Rana were arrested, and the weapons used in the crime were recovered. Both suspects were forwarded to court on Tuesday.