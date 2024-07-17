Police seize ganja after high-speed chase in Odisha, two held

BHUBANESWAR: In a dramatic high-speed chase straight out of a movie, the Special Crime Unit (SCU) of Commissionerate Police intercepted a car, which was allegedly transporting ganja, on the NH-15 between Pitapali and Janla on Monday night, and arrested two persons in the connection.
Police said, over a quintal of ganja was seized from the runaway vehicle. The accused, Sipun Behera (31) and Ananta Digal (32) of Gudari within Khajuripada police limits of Kandhamal district are suspected to be members of an inter-state drug trafficking network.
The thrilling operation commenced after SCU’s surveillance pointed to the suspected vehicle believed to be transporting a large quantity of ganja from Phulbani to Jharkhand. Under the operation named ‘Black Smoke’, the special unit began tailing a white Maruti Ciaz on the highway near Phulbani. The suspects, however, tried to flee which led to a high-speed chase over 7 km from from Pitapali to Janla flyover.
“In their desperate attempt to escape police, the accused started weaving through the NH at high-speed leaving a trail of heavy black smoke. The SCU team demonstrated exceptional coordination and driving skills, ensuring the safety of other motorists while closing in on the suspects,” said a senior police officer.
He said the SCU had been previously informed about the suspected vehicle and hence was prepared with three separate teams to intercept it. While two police vehicles chased the car, the other team was strategically stationed near Janla flyover to completely block the traffic coming from Khurda side. The chase, however, culminated near Janla flyover where the accused were forced to stop their vehicle due to the roadblock, the officer said.
Subsequently, the police teams intercepted the car and detained the two suspects who were trying to flee. Over a quintal of ganja was found concealed within the vehicle after which the accused were taken into custody.
As per preliminary investigation, it came to light that the duo was part of a larger inter-state drug trafficking network. “Investigation is underway to trace the origin of the seized cannabis and uncover the entire trafficking network. Other accused involved in the illicit contraband trafficking have also been identified along with the person from Jharkhand to whom the consignment was to be supplied. Financial probe will be launched against all the accused involved in the case,” police said.
Meanwhile, Commissionerate Police has decided to move the court to secure custodial interrogation of the two suspects for further collection of evidence in the case.
The Commissionerate Police has so far this year seized around 412 kg ganja worth Rs 41 lakh and arrested six persons in this connection. Two cases have also been registered in this regard.