Police seize ganja after high-speed chase in Odisha, two held

BHUBANESWAR: In a dramatic high-speed chase straight out of a movie, the Special Crime Unit (SCU) of Commissionerate Police intercepted a car, which was allegedly transporting ganja, on the NH-15 between Pitapali and Janla on Monday night, and arrested two persons in the connection.

Police said, over a quintal of ganja was seized from the runaway vehicle. The accused, Sipun Behera (31) and Ananta Digal (32) of Gudari within Khajuripada police limits of Kandhamal district are suspected to be members of an inter-state drug trafficking network.

The thrilling operation commenced after SCU’s surveillance pointed to the suspected vehicle believed to be transporting a large quantity of ganja from Phulbani to Jharkhand. Under the operation named ‘Black Smoke’, the special unit began tailing a white Maruti Ciaz on the highway near Phulbani. The suspects, however, tried to flee which led to a high-speed chase over 7 km from from Pitapali to Janla flyover.

“In their desperate attempt to escape police, the accused started weaving through the NH at high-speed leaving a trail of heavy black smoke. The SCU team demonstrated exceptional coordination and driving skills, ensuring the safety of other motorists while closing in on the suspects,” said a senior police officer.