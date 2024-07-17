Voter in Odisha fulfills promise, distributes sweets equal to newly-elected BJP MLA's weight

BARGARH: In a delicious twist to political celebrations, a voter from Bhatli in Bargarh district fulfilled a unique promise by distributing sweets equivalent to the weight of the newly-elected BJP MLA Irasis Acharya on Monday.

The Bhatli constituency has been no stranger to incidents of violence and disturbances, especially in Sohela, Bhatli, and Ambabhona blocks. Harishchandra Nayak of Kandapala village, concerned about the ongoing disruption of peace and harmony, placed his hopes on BJP leader Irasis Acharya.

Nayak vowed to distribute sweets equal to Acharya’s weight if he won the elections. When Acharya was declared the MLA of Bhatli, Nayak saw it as the fulfillment of his wish and was ready to keep his promise.

During the Bahuda celebration on Monday, Nayak organised an event where Acharya was invited and placed on one side of a huge balance. The other side was loaded with traditional puffed rice and jaggery laddoos until it matched Acharya’s weight.

The laddoos were then distributed throughout the constituency, bringing smiles to many faces.

Acharya, a local leader known for his rapport with residents and his conflict-resolution skills, has been instrumental in restoring peace in Bhatli.