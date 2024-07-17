We will hurl eggs on ministers if Odisha government does not act: Congress

BHUBANESWAR: Senior Congress MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati on Tuesday threatened that ministers will not be allowed to make tours of the districts and eggs will be hurled at them if the state government fails to arrest Lalit Kumar, son of Governor Raghubar Das and others involved in the assault on ASO Baikuntha Pradhan.

Accompanied by the youth and student Congress activists who staged dharna in front of the Raj Bhavan demanding strict action against the accused, Bahinipati questioned the silence of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi who holds the Home portfolio, on the issue.

Led by Youth Congress president Ranjit Pradhan and his counterpart from Students’ Congress Yasir Nawaz, the protesters burnt the effigy of the chief minister alleging that he was trying to cover up the incident. Pradhan alleged principal secretary to the Governor Saswat Mishra was trying to suppress the incident without attempting to give justice to the ASO.

Demanding immediate action against Kumar, the protesters questioned as to why he had not yet tendered an apology over the incident. They also demanded a thorough probe by the state government into the incident keeping ‘Odia Asmita’ and ‘Swabhiman’ in mind.