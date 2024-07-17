Wheels of trinity chariot develop cracks during Bahuda Yatra in Odisha

KENDRAPARA: After cracks developed in the wheels of the Trinity’s chariot during Bahuda Yatra on Monday, the return journey of the deities was delayed. Pulling of the chariot commenced on Tuesday.

As per sources, during the Bahuda Yatra, while hundreds of devotees pulled the chariot from the Mausi Maa temple towards the Baladevjew temple, the chariot veered off course and developed cracks in three of its wheels.

Balabhadra Patri, the executive officer of the temple, stated that engineers and carpenters repaired the damaged wheels but the chariot reached the temple on Tuesday evening.

The journey to the Mausi Maa temple on Rath Yatra day had already been delayed by four days due to defective wheels, necessitating repairs upon arrival on July 10. Despite these efforts, the same issues recurred during the return journey.

Many devotees criticised the temple management committee for the initial delay. Prakash Suar, a temple priest, attributed the problems to inexperienced carpenters who built the chariot. He stated that the use of old timber led to the wheels developing cracks and the chariot bending.

Giridhari Dash, another temple priest, pointed out that the chariot took four days to cover the two-kilometer distance to the Mausi Maa temple.