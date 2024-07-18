ABVP’s state unit hints at students’ union elections in Odisha this year

BHUBANESWAR: Will the students’ union elections be held in Odisha this year? While the question lingers, the state unit of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) - BJP’s students wing - has started preparations for the campus polls, hinting at the possibility of college elections being held this year.

At a media conference here on Wednesday, members of ABVP informed that selection of candidates to fight the students’ union elections has been finalised in 70 per cent of higher educational institutions. A membership drive is underway to rope in more students under the ABVP wing. The target is to bring 2.5 lakh students under the ABVP fold before the college elections, which mostly happens prior to the Dussehra holidays.

ABVP’s state general secretary Arijeet Pattanaik said with the BJP coming to power in the state, they are hopeful that the students’ union elections will be held this year. “Our preparations are already underway. We are organising students’ congregations in almost all the campuses. The students who have been selected to contest the elections for ABVP are being sensitised on the Lyngdoh Commission guidelines, 70 per cent attendance and other requirements,” he said.