ABVP’s state unit hints at students’ union elections in Odisha this year

BHUBANESWAR: Will the students’ union elections be held in Odisha this year? While the question lingers, the state unit of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) - BJP’s students wing - has started preparations for the campus polls, hinting at the possibility of college elections being held this year.
At a media conference here on Wednesday, members of ABVP informed that selection of candidates to fight the students’ union elections has been finalised in 70 per cent of higher educational institutions. A membership drive is underway to rope in more students under the ABVP wing. The target is to bring 2.5 lakh students under the ABVP fold before the college elections, which mostly happens prior to the Dussehra holidays.
ABVP’s state general secretary Arijeet Pattanaik said with the BJP coming to power in the state, they are hopeful that the students’ union elections will be held this year. “Our preparations are already underway. We are organising students’ congregations in almost all the campuses. The students who have been selected to contest the elections for ABVP are being sensitised on the Lyngdoh Commission guidelines, 70 per cent attendance and other requirements,” he said.
Similarly, student wings of both the BJD and Congress said they are prepared to face the college elections if there is an official announcement by the Higher Education department.
BJD member Tanmay Swain said the Biju Chhatra Janata Dal (BCJD) has the experience of winning students’ union elections for six to seven years and it will have no problem in facing this one too, if it happens.
Similarly, NSUI president of Odisha unit Yasir Nawaz said NSUI has been raising the demand for students’ union elections since 2018. “It is evident that the academic standard of colleges and universities has deteriorated and we need student leaders to oppose it,’ he added.
Earlier, Higher Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj had informed that discussions are already underway on holding students’ union elections. “College elections are a major demand of the students. Whatever will be in their best interest, the government will do it,” he said.
Last year, Arijeet had filed a petition in the Orissa High Court seeking its direction to then BJD government to conduct students’ union elections which were stopped in the state since 2018 on the pretext of maintaining peace and harmony on the campuses.