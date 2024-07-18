‘Ama Odisha, Nabin Odisha’ scheme to be probed: Odisha Minister Rabi Narayan Naik

BHUBANESWAR: The state government on Wednesday said funds allocated under ‘Ama Odisha, Nabin Odisha’ scheme by the previous BJD government will be probed and irregularities committed brought to public domain.

Making a startling revelation, Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water Minister Rabi Narayan Naik told mediapersons that there is no record or data on projects sanctioned, progress achieved and completion under the scheme with the department.

The scheme aimed at bridging the missing links in infrastructure projects in rural areas with a focus to boost digital connectivity and promoting Jagannath culture in rural areas with a sanction of `50 lakh to each panchayat. The Naveen Patnaik-led BJD government had launched the scheme with a budget size of `4,000 crore just before the simultaneous elections to Assembly and Lok Sabha.

Naik, however, said `50 lakh allocated to each panchayat under the programme was running on ‘Ram Bharose’ (at God’s mercy) as no one was made accountable for the programme.

“The third floor then (the CMO) was monitoring the scheme while it was being executed by district rural development agency (DRDA) and block. Work orders were being issued in the name of junior engineers. There is no data on projects allocated under the scheme, progress and completion of projects. I don’t know who would be held accountable even after detecting irregularities after the probe,” said Naik.