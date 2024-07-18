Devotees irked over in-temple Sunabesha rituals in Jagannath temple, Odisha

JEYPORE: The conduct of Sunabesa rituals in Jagannath temple on Wednesday triggered widespread resentment among locals as it is traditionally held on the chariot.

The Bahuda Yatra concluded with the lone chariot of the Trinity being pulled up to Rajnagar on Tuesday evening. However, Sankranti tradition mentions the deities should not be moved to the temple and the Sunabesa be conducted on the chariot. Ignoring the norms, the three deities were taken to the Jagannath temple during the morning for Sunabesa rituals, instead of performing them on the chariot. This decision drew widespread concern among the devotees.

Sources said performing of Sunabesa on the chariot before the deities are shifted to the temple is an age-old tradition. “It is a deviation from Jagannath’s tradition in Jeypore, as we eagerly wait to see the Trinity’s Sunabesa on the chariot once a year,” said Ramesh Behera, a local. “We came from Borrigumma to see Sunabesa on the chariot but were unable to witness it. Instead, we were told to go to the temple,” said a devotee M Padma Gouri.Due to poor crowd management, many devotees had to endure hardships, with some even requiring hospital treatment.

Thousands gathered at the temple and the elderly and ailing had difficulty in getting a glimpse of the Trinity. On several occasions, a stampede-like situation occurred due to the lack of proper arrangements for a smooth darshan. Jeypore tehsildar-cum-endowment officer Monalisha Acharjee said shifting of the Trinity was carried out as per views of the sevayats and the administration did not have any say in the matter. “The sevayats said the Trinity would be shifted to temple due to Ekadashi,” she added.