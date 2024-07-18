lakhs of devotees witness Sunabesha of Trinity at Shree Jagannath Temple, Odisha

PURI: As Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra dazzled in their golden ornaments during Sunabesha here, lakhs of devotees congregated to witness the divine spectacle on Wednesday.

Despite high humidity, a constant and ever-growing stream of devotees made way to the Bada Danda, moving towards the Simhadwar to witness the Sunabesha. Devotees followed a path through barricades from the municipal market square to Simhadwar, proceeding in a semi-circle near the chariots for a brief darshan without stopping.

Police personnel ensured the continuous movement of devotees within the barricades while ensuring traffic arrangements and directing devotees through these designated paths. The servitors began dressing the deities in gold ornaments at around 5 pm and by 6 pm, the Sunabesha darshan began.

Temple security, Pratihari, and regular police escorted the Mekapa servitors as they transported the jewellery from the strong room to the dressers on the chariots. The Ratna Bhandar committee had shifted the treasures to a temporary strong room on July 14.

The holy Trinity is decorated in Sunabesha five times annually, with only this one being observed on the chariots outside the temple for public viewing.

In the morning, priests performed daily rituals on the chariots. Later in the evening, approximately 100 kg of gold ornaments were used to decorate the deities including giant limbs, insignias like mace, lotus, chakra, conch, sun-moon, golden plough, huge gold tiaras, special necklaces, and big kundalas (earrings). The deities were also adorned with gold Hrudapadak (chest guards).