Man kills mother for not serving him dinner, held in Odisha

BALASORE: Simulia police arrested a man on Wednesday for allegedly killing his elderly mother after she denied him food for dinner on Tuesday night.

The accused, Arun Mohanty, 34, from Talapada village under Kanchapada panchayat, returned home around 10 pm on Tuesday in an inebriated state. His mother, Basanti Mohanty, 64, refused to serve him dinner because he frequently came home drunk late at night. She also demanded that he pays for the family’s maintenance, which led to a heated argument.

Despite efforts by his wife, Kabita, to calm him down, Arun remained enraged.

In a fit of fury, he rushed at his mother and allegedly strangled her. Kabita tried to intervene but was unable to save her mother-in-law.

Ajay Mohanty, the accused’s younger brother, returned home later that night to find his mother dead. Villagers who heard about the incident gathered at the scene and apprehended Arun.

Ajay informed the police, who reached the spot and arrested Arun based on Kabita’s complaint. A murder case has been registered against Arun, and he will be produced in court after completing the necessary formalities. The body has been seized and sent for a postmortem, police said.