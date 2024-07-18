Muharram passes off peacefully in Sambalpur, Odisha

SAMBALPUR: Muharram celebration passed off peacefully in the city amid tight security on Wednesday. The festival remained a low-key affair for the second consecutive year due to law and order concerns following the incident of violence that took place in the city last year.

As per the request of the district administration, the festival was celebrated in a scattered manner in various localities. To ensure smooth observance of the festival, 25 platoon police force, led by officers including four ASPs, 12 DSPs and 32 inspectors were deployed across the city.

Every year, the processions of Muharram in Sambalpur city originate from eight different areas of the city and assemble at Gole Bazar chowk before they go to Peer Baba chowk of the city jointly. Thousands of people participate in the processions. Last year, the joint procession was barred by the district administration due to sensitive situation in the city following the violence during a bike rally on April 12 and Hanuman Jayanti procession on April 14.

ASP Haresh Chandra Pandey said, “Apart from the deployment, the city was monitored through watch towers and video surveillance was underway at 10 locations. Besides, drone surveillance was also carried out at different locations during the celebration. No untoward incident or disturbance was reported from any locality.” Prior to the festival, a flag march was also organised in the city on Tuesday evening.

This year, the district administration had allowed the Muslim community to celebrate the festival as usual in the peace coordination committee meeting. However, during a review meeting with the district police the next day, it was decided with common consensus of all the committee members to not hold any joint procession to avoid any untoward incident and maintain peace and harmony in the city.