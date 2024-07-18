Odisha CM Majhi dissolves defunct State Planning Board

BHUBANESWAR: The state government on Thursday dissolved the State Planning Board which was lying defunct for a long time.

“Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has approved the proposal for dissolution of the planning body,” said a release from the office of the chief minister.

The State Planning Board was last reconstituted on March 1, 2020 with then chief minister Naveen Patnaik appointing senior BJD leader and former minister Sanjay Das Burma as the deputy chairman of the panel after the latter lost the 2019 Assembly election.

However, Das Burma quit in June 2022 after Naveen asked all political appointees to tender their resignation from their respective posts. The planning board has remained headless since then.

Sources in the government said the State Planning Board had not met for around 14 years. The board was used as a rehabilitation centre to accommodate BJD leaders. The dissolution of the board will now pave way for Majhi government to reconstitute it and accommodate some party leaders in the panel where members are given the status of either cabinet minister or the rank of minister of state. Deputy chairman of the planning board has been given the status of cabinet minister by successive governments. The chief minister is the the chairperson of the state plan panel.

The major functions of the State Planning Board are to monitor and prepare plans (long-term perspective plans in the state), activate financial resources and adopt different mechanisms for development, determine plan priorities of the state within the framework of the priorities of the national plan and assist the district authorities in formulating their development plans.