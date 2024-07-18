Odisha HC disposes of PIL on fire safety in SCB Medical College, Hospital after nine years

CUTTACK: A public interest litigation (PIL) filed nine years back seeking fire safety measures at SCB Medical College and Hospital (SCBMCH) was disposed of by the Orissa High Court on Tuesday.

“This petition in nature of PIL was filed in 2015. Various orders have been passed in the case from time to time. We dispose of the petition with the observation that the authorities concerned shall make endeavour that the work of fire-fighting system at SCBMCH, which is of immense public importance, is completed within the time stipulated under the contract of the work order,” said the division bench of Chief Justice Chakradhari Sharan Singh and Justice Savitri Ratho.

Maitree Sansad, a city-based socio-cultural organisation, had filed the PIL. Advocate Ajay Mohanty represented it in the high court. The petition hinged on the contention that the prevailing situation at the 2,600-bed hospital could lead to disastrous consequences without enough fire safety measures.

In the Tuesday order, the bench said on July 12, the Fire Officer (Central Range), Cuttack had filed an additional affidavit containing the status of progress of the work for installation of fire-fighting system in all the buildings of SCBMCH. The work in 34 buildings has started while it is yet to start in nine other buildings. The agency concerned has initiated action for procurement of equipment and work shall be started and completed within the contract period. The finalisation of tender and execution of work for four buildings shall be taken up within a week.

The bench said, “It was also stated in the affidavit that fire-fighting systems, work on which commenced in buildings of New Medicine, Ophthalmology and Obstetrics & Gynaecology departments, will function by July 25.”