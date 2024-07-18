Odisha KIMS to start free cleft lip, palate surgeries

BHUBANESWAR: Kalinga Institute of Medical Sciences(KIMS) will start free cleft lip and palate surgeries next month.

Launched in association with Smile Foundation, the initiative aims to benefit patients from all sections of society. The initiative was mooted last year when a family enquired about the availability of cleft lip and palate surgeries at KIMS. Recognising the need for such services, KIMS decided to make these life-changing surgeries accessible to everyone.

The announcement for free surgeries was made during the celebration of World Plastic Surgery Day by a team of senior functionaries including principal Prof AP Mohanty, medical superintendent Prof RC Das, advisor to the founder Dr RN Samanta and senior advisor Dr PK Patnaik.

Senior consultant of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery department Dr Sunil Rout said the free treatment is being offered in partnership with Smile Foundation with which an agreement has been signed.

Emphasising on the importance of making these surgeries available to everyone, assistant professor in the department Dr Samir Patel said the average incidence of cleft lip and palate worldwide is one in 700 live births. Consultant in Plastic Surgery Dr Banshidhar Mulia spoke about the benefits of free treatment, underscoring how it can significantly improve the quality of life for affected individuals.