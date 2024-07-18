Two more held in Ganjam electrocution incident

BERHAMPUR: Digapahandi police have arrested two more persons in connection with the electrocution incident that occurred during a cultural function in Phasiguda village of Ganjam district in which 10 children were injured. The total number of arrests has reached seven.

The incident took place last Sunday during a cultural function organised to mark the inauguration of a local village temple in Phasiguda. More than 10 children sustained critical burn injuries after being exposed to electricity.

Six of these children were admitted to MKCG medical college and hospital (MKCG MCH) in Berhampur for treatment. Following the incident, police registered a case and on Monday arrested five persons - Sibaram Bisoyi, president of the Puja Managing Committee, Rajendra Dora, Sibaram Behera, Rabindra Kumar Sahu and Bijay Kumar Roula.

The police also seized all electrical equipment, a DJ system, and a vehicle involved in the event.

The arrested persons were produced before the court and remanded to judicial custody. On Tuesday two more persons were arrested - Bhikari Sahu, manager of the cultural programme, and dance manager Sudam Bhuyan. They have been forwarded to court and subsequently sent to jail. The six children who were admitted to MKCG MCH have been discharged, said sarpanch Sibaram Pradhan. As investigation continues, assistant sub-inspector Narasingha Pani said more arrests may follow.