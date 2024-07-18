Will use bulldozer on illegal buildings of the rich: Odisha minister Pujari

SAMBALPUR: Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari on Wednesday said establishments of the rich and the influential built illegally on government land will be razed using bulldozers, in what reminds of UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s brand of action to free encroached land.

Many influential individuals pretending to have a clean image have illegally occupied large tracts of government land and constructed huge palace-like structures on them. “In the coming days, such establishments will be razed with bulldozers,” he added during his visit to the city.

Pujari, however, said the homeless and poor would be spared. “I have often seen temporary establishments of the poor who occupy small patches of land to build a shanty are demolished. But they are not the real encroachers. They do it out of compulsion,” the minister said.

“Be it any industrial house or individuals, all those who have managed to remain safe from the clutches of law assuming the country got independence to safeguard their interests will now face the consequences. The poor will be given their right over land, forest, air and water by the new government. The countdown has begun for those trying to grab land and forests illegally. Steps will be taken against them soon,” Pujari said

Pujari highlighted the government’s commitment to controlling pollution. Action will be taken against industries dumping waste irresponsibly. Attention will be paid to the management of industrial waste, he said.