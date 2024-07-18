Woman invades pitch to protest son’s exclusion from cricket team in Bhubaneswar

CUTTACK: High drama unfolded during a cricket match at Sunshine field here after a woman staged a dharna in the middle of the pitch alleging discrimination in selection of players for the under-19 inter-district cricket tournament which resulted in her son being removed from the team.
Rosalin Mohanty of Bhubaneswar stopped a league match of the inter-district tournament organised by Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) midway alleging that her son Ayush was not included in the squad due to partiality in selection of players by coach Biswa Bijayee Chandrachuda Mohapatra.
She further claimed Ayush was upset at not being selected for the tournament and even attempted suicide. “After failing to find a place in the team, my son attempted suicide. Mohapatra ruined his career by taking bribe from others. Though my son plays well, he was not included in the team. I have come here to seek justice,” Rosalin said.
The protesting woman was joined by her husband Dibakar Mohanty who claimed that they were assured of Ayush getting a chance to play as he had performed well. “But other players whose performance was below par were selected and allowed to play,” he alleged.
Dibakar said he lodged a complaint with OCA CEO Subrat Behera who asked him to approach the Bhubaneswar cricket association.
On being informed about the couple’s protest, police rushed to the field and took them away following which the cricket match resumed.
While effort to elicit response from Behera proved futile, coach Mohapatra refuted the allegation terming it false and fabricated. “Ayush played three matches but could manage to score only 16 runs. As he did not perform well in the matches, we gave chance to other players. Before levelling such allegations, the parents should have assessed their son’s performance,” Mohapatra added.