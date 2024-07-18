Woman invades pitch to protest son’s exclusion from cricket team in Bhubaneswar

CUTTACK: High drama unfolded during a cricket match at Sunshine field here after a woman staged a dharna in the middle of the pitch alleging discrimination in selection of players for the under-19 inter-district cricket tournament which resulted in her son being removed from the team.

Rosalin Mohanty of Bhubaneswar stopped a league match of the inter-district tournament organised by Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) midway alleging that her son Ayush was not included in the squad due to partiality in selection of players by coach Biswa Bijayee Chandrachuda Mohapatra.

She further claimed Ayush was upset at not being selected for the tournament and even attempted suicide. “After failing to find a place in the team, my son attempted suicide. Mohapatra ruined his career by taking bribe from others. Though my son plays well, he was not included in the team. I have come here to seek justice,” Rosalin said.