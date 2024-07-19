Ayushman Bharat to roll out in Odisha six years after nationwide rollout

BHUBANESWAR: Nearly six years after its nationwide rollout, the flagship health protection scheme Ayushman Bharat - Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) is all set to be implemented in Odisha soon.

All the states have implemented the scheme, which was launched in 2018, except West Bengal, Odisha, and NCT Delhi. Odisha government started the process of rolling out the scheme this fiscal year after Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi asked the Health and Family Welfare department to get all formalities ready.

As per guidelines, the state will have to sign an MoU with the Centre to implement the scheme. Modalities are being finalised to integrate it with the state scheme Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY). At present, 1.03 crore families are being covered by BSKY through over 866 empanelled hospitals in and outside the state.

The previous BJD government had introduced BSKY by forgoing the central scheme, then named as National Health Protection Scheme (NHPS) Ayushman Bharat, following disagreement between the state and Centre over the number of beneficiaries and eligibility criteria.

While the Centre had asked Odisha government to include 61 lakh families as per the Socio-Economic Caste Census (SECC), 2011 and finalise the list of beneficiaries after a fresh enumeration, the state had demanded inclusion of 69 lakh families. BSKY was launched as the figure was not acceptable to the Centre. The number of households covered under the state scheme crossed one crore after Odisha government relaxed the eligibility criteria.