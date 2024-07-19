Ayushman Bharat to roll out in Odisha six years after nationwide rollout

BHUBANESWAR: Nearly six years after its nationwide rollout, the flagship health protection scheme Ayushman Bharat - Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) is all set to be implemented in Odisha soon.
All the states have implemented the scheme, which was launched in 2018, except West Bengal, Odisha, and NCT Delhi. Odisha government started the process of rolling out the scheme this fiscal year after Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi asked the Health and Family Welfare department to get all formalities ready.
As per guidelines, the state will have to sign an MoU with the Centre to implement the scheme. Modalities are being finalised to integrate it with the state scheme Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY). At present, 1.03 crore families are being covered by BSKY through over 866 empanelled hospitals in and outside the state.
The previous BJD government had introduced BSKY by forgoing the central scheme, then named as National Health Protection Scheme (NHPS) Ayushman Bharat, following disagreement between the state and Centre over the number of beneficiaries and eligibility criteria.
While the Centre had asked Odisha government to include 61 lakh families as per the Socio-Economic Caste Census (SECC), 2011 and finalise the list of beneficiaries after a fresh enumeration, the state had demanded inclusion of 69 lakh families. BSKY was launched as the figure was not acceptable to the Centre. The number of households covered under the state scheme crossed one crore after Odisha government relaxed the eligibility criteria.
“We are now finalising the list of beneficiaries as per the eligibility criteria of AB-PMJAY. Once the number is segregated, it will be easier to make a list of left-out beneficiaries, who will be covered under the state scheme,” said a health official.
The eligibility criteria of the state scheme is also being reviewed to fine tune it and exclude those who are either getting benefits under other health insurance schemes or capable of availing them. The government is also planning to change the name of the state scheme, sources said.
Sources said it will have to tread cautiously to ensure that no eligible beneficiary is left out and the exclusion, if any, does not cost BJP dearly. “The annual budget for BSKY was around `2,300 crore whereas the AB-PMJAY outlay will be little over `300 crore with the funding ratio of 60:40 as the health coverage under the scheme is `5 lakh instead of `10 lakh under the state scheme in case of women beneficiaries. The budgetary provisions will be made taking everything into consideration,” the official said.
AB-PMJAY currently has a network of 30,178 empanelled hospitals, including 12,881 private ones. The scheme has an inter-state portability that would be helpful to migrants.