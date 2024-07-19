IMD predicts heavy rainfall across Odisha during weekend as low-pressure area forms over Bay of Bengal

BHUBANESWAR: A fresh low pressure area formed over Bay of Bengal on Thursday which is likely to trigger widespread rainfall across Odisha till Saturday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the low pressure over central and adjoining north Bay of Bengal is likely to become more marked and move northwestwards towards Odisha coast within next two days.

The national weather forecaster predicted heavy rains at one or two places in Cuttack, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh and 15 other districts on Friday. Similarly, a few places in Cuttack, Khurda and 14 other districts are expected to experience heavy rainfall activity on Saturday.

“Some parts of Odisha will continue to receive heavy rains till Monday (July 22). Light to moderate rain/thundershower activity will prevail in many parts of the state till July 24,” said director of Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Manorama Mohanty.

In its extended range outlook for two weeks, the met office predicted that the state is likely to experience good rainfall till July. Till 5.30 pm on Thursday, Nayagarh received 54 mm rainfall followed by Koraput (39.8 mm) and Dhenkanal (31.2 mm). Bhubaneswar recorded 15.4 mm rains during the period.