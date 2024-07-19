Mines department conducts raids on black stone quarries in Odisha

JAJPUR: The Steel and Mines department on Thursday carried out extensive raids on black stone quarries located in Dharmasala block of Jajpur district.

The raids were conducted following allegations of massive irregularities in mining operations in Dharmasala during the BJD government levelled by Dharmasala MLA Himanshu Sekhar Sahoo.

A team of the department led by joint director of mines Nirmalendu Narayan Singhdeo, Jajpur Road, deputy director of mines TB Munda, district mining officer Jay Prakash Nayak and local police raided Lunibar, Chadheidhara and Dankari black stone quarries over allegations of irregularities and excessive mining.

An excavator used in illegal mining was seized and a stone crusher sealed during the raids. Singhdeo said, “We inspected the spots basing on a written complaint filed by the Dharmasala MLA. The Directorate of Minor Minerals had constituted a team for inspecting the mines. After prima facie inputs, we will recommend further inquiry to ascertain whether there has been excess mining or not and whether laws were followed. Survey and other things will be taken up later.”

Earlier, Sahoo had written to the director of minor minerals, Jajpur collector and the Revenue department alleging irregularities and excessive mining in Dharmasala during the previous BJD government and demanded a detailed investigation into the matter. The legislator had also demanded stern action against those involved in illegal activities.

Talking to mediapersons, Sahoo said illegal mining is rampant in Rahadpur, Bichhakhandi, Anjira , Bajabati, Kusunpur, Chadheidhara, Lunibar and Dankari areas. Most of the black stone quarry operators have extracted minor mineral beyond permitted limits and earned a fortune with such illegal practice. “Stern and exemplary action should be taken against the wrongdoers,” the MLA said.