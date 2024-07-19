Odisha Dy CM Singh Deo says agriculture crucial for employment, urges to keep fertiliser use in check

BHUBANESWAR: Agriculture is crucial for employment generation and reverse migration, said deputy chief minister KV Singh Deo on Thursday. He also stressed that it was time to think of alternative agriculture keeping in mind the growing scarcity of water.

Singh Deo was addressing the three-day international conference on ‘Sustainable Agricultural Development with Climate Smart Systems’ at SOA University. “While the use of technology is needed to increase agriculture production, it is also essential to look at the use of chemical fertilisers that affect productivity of soil,” said the deputy CM who holds the Agriculture and Farmers Empowerment portfolio.

Popatrao Baguji Pawar, sarpanch of Hiware Bazar panchayat in drought-prone Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra that has witnessed transformation of reverse migration, said he motivated the inhabitants of a cluster of villages in Hiware Bazar panchayat to take up water and soil conservation projects in the area in a big way which helped increase their income by around 20 times. “Farmers of those villages are now earning Rs. 9 lakh per acre,” he said.

Experts from across the world have participated in the conference organised by SOA’s Centre for Climate Smart Agriculture and faculty of Agricultural Sciences in association with the local chapter of Indian Meteorological Society.

Director of the Nebraska Water Centre, Nebraska, USA Prof Chittaranjan Ray and OUAT VC Prof Pravat Roul also addressed the inaugural session presided over by SOA’s VC Prof Pradipta Nanda.