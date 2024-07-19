Police arrest 13 people for rice mill owner's abduction in Odisha

JEYPORE: Days after rescuing a rice mill owner from Kumuliput, Koraput police on Thursday arrested 13 people including three women for their alleged involvement in the crime.

They were identified as Jeet Mahuria (28), Tutu Khosla (25), Rahit Suna (22), Firz Nag (24), Minakshi Mohura (28), Prabina Mohuria (45), Tarunum Begum (22), Rasha Bag (19), Prasado Khila (22), Damu Nayak (21) of Jeypore town, Raghunath Harijan (32) of Kotpad, Junesh Padasethy (26) Pottangi and Sontosh Benia of Sunabeda.

Addressing mediapersons at Borrigumma, Koraput SP Abhinav Sonkar informed of the 13 arrested, eight are hardcore criminals and were nabbed earlier for kidnapping. Two more persons involved in the crime are still at large.

Sources said Patra’s family had paid Rs 25 lakh to one of the kidnappers in Kumuliput without the knowledge of police whose teams were involved in rescue operation in Semiliguda. Police recovered Rs 2,48,500 from the accused on the day. This apart, two pistols, live ammunition, daggers, mobile phones and three cars used by the accused in the kidnapping were seized by police. “We arrested the 13 accused under section of 140 (2) 3 (5) of BNS,” the SP said while appealing the business community not to panic.