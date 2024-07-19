Singapore extends helping hand for Odisha development, aims to grow bilateral ties

BHUBANESWAR: Singapore High Commissioner to India Simon Wong on Thursday announced to extend cooperation to Odisha on its developmental journey and support the state in different fronts, particularly skill development and green energy.

Wong was the first foreign envoy to call on Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and deputy chief ministers - KV Singh Deo and Pravati Parida. He was accompanied by Consul General of the Republic of Singapore Cheong Ming Foong.

They exchanged views on how Singapore can support Odisha’s developmental journey and help grow the bilateral ties. Although Singaporean companies have already set up their units in Odisha, the High Commissioner assured that the numbers will grow.

Key areas of discussion were mainly on how Singapore can support the master plan of the new government of Odisha and the state planning board. Wong and the chief minister also discussed ways to cooperate on ports, tourism and green energy.

“The CM shared his vision for Odisha and we exchanged views on how Singapore can support the state. I am confident that bilateral ties will grow under the CM’s leadership,” said Wong after the meeting with Majhi.

Majhi said the discussion was on fostering development in Odisha by exploring various avenues of collaboration between the state and Singapore.

During his meeting with Parida, Wong discussed ways to improve the skills of Odia women for better job opportunities, as well as potential collaboration in the tourism sector. Earlier in the morning, he visited the Mukteswara temple and offered his prayers.