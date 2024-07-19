Social group organises demonstration for permanent land settlement demand in Odisha

BHAWANIPATNA: The Sachetan Nagarik Manch organised a demonstration in front of the collectorate in Bhawanipatna, demanding permanent homestead plot settlements for people without land pattas, on Thursday. The protesters alleged that previous government’s inefficacy has prevented land settlements, leaving many needy residents worrying about threat of eviction.

A memorandum detailing the issue addressed to the Chief Minister was submitted to the collector on the day.

Despite initiatives like the ceiling law, Basundhara, and Jaga Mission, a large number of people still lack homestead plots, said convenor of the manch Lingaraj Ajad.

The protest comes after the recent state government directive to district administrations to survey and recover encroached government land for development.

The Jaga Mission in Bhawanipatna has surveyed slum areas, identifying 4,138 slum dwellers, of which 1,761 have received land certificates. The remaining have been issued land entitlement certificates and await land conversion or suitable relocation.

However, the Janammati Surkhya Samiti, an organisation advocating for land settlement for economically backward classes residing on government lands, claims there are 11,000 such households in Bhawanipatna. Many of these residents live on government lands, endowment lands, and jalchars.

With the government’s new instructions for recovering land for development, there is growing apprehension among those living on endowment and jalchar lands about eviction.

The samiti has demanded the settlement of homestead land before any evictions occur.