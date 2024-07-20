Amend Odisha’s tourism policy, hoteliers to govt

BHUBANESWAR: Tourism and travel stakeholders have called for a rejig of the Odisha Tourism Policy that was announced by the then BJD government in 2022. They alleged that the existing policy has neither been helpful in developing tourism nor attracting foreign tourists to the state.

In 2022-23, Odisha figured last in the list of states receiving the highest number of international tourists, with only 22,000 of them coming to the state. With the Tourism department working on a 100-day plan to boost the sector, the Hotel and Restaurant Association of Odisha (HRAO) has decided to submit a series of proposals to the department among which the demand of amending the tourism policy figures on the top.

Adressing mediapersons here on Friday, Chairman of HRAO JK Mohanty said the government should accord industry status to tourism like 11 other states in the country. This will attract private parties to invest in the sector.

Stating that inadequate number of star hotels and rooms continues to be an impediment, he said land banks created for the purpose of allotment to hotels at various tourist locations should not be auctioned to builders to set up other facilities. The state now has 16 star hotels with 1,055 rooms.

The HRAO members also raised the issue of land availability for hotel projects after single window clearance from the government. They said to attract private investments in the hotel industry, the state should provide land to promoters immediately after the single window clearance and not after two to three years.