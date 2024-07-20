Amend Odisha’s tourism policy, hoteliers to govt

BHUBANESWAR: Tourism and travel stakeholders have called for a rejig of the Odisha Tourism Policy that was announced by the then BJD government in 2022. They alleged that the existing policy has neither been helpful in developing tourism nor attracting foreign tourists to the state.
In 2022-23, Odisha figured last in the list of states receiving the highest number of international tourists, with only 22,000 of them coming to the state. With the Tourism department working on a 100-day plan to boost the sector, the Hotel and Restaurant Association of Odisha (HRAO) has decided to submit a series of proposals to the department among which the demand of amending the tourism policy figures on the top.
Adressing mediapersons here on Friday, Chairman of HRAO JK Mohanty said the government should accord industry status to tourism like 11 other states in the country. This will attract private parties to invest in the sector.
Stating that inadequate number of star hotels and rooms continues to be an impediment, he said land banks created for the purpose of allotment to hotels at various tourist locations should not be auctioned to builders to set up other facilities. The state now has 16 star hotels with 1,055 rooms.
The HRAO members also raised the issue of land availability for hotel projects after single window clearance from the government. They said to attract private investments in the hotel industry, the state should provide land to promoters immediately after the single window clearance and not after two to three years.
“The hotel industry needs more than 22 clearances from various departments which take a lot of time. After the land and other clearances are given, the promoter gets only one year to complete the project, which is too less a time period. The government should give at least five years for completion of the project after single window clearance,” Mohanty said.
Stating that the responsibility of tourism promotion in other countries now rests with the Indian embassies abroad, the HRAO members suggested that officials of embassies and the Ministry of External Affairs should be invited to Odisha on FAM trips so that the state’s tourism products can be promoted internationally. Since foreign tourists spend four times more than domestic tourists, international roadshows are a must, they said and demanded that Buddhist sites and western Odisha districts should also be promoted.
Currently, only Koraput finds place in the country’s iconic tourist destination list which will be developed under Centre’s Dekho Apna Desh 2.0 scheme. The association demanded inclusion of two more popular destinations of the state in the list.
OTHER DEMANDS
Formation of Tourism Development Board
Branding Odisha
Domestic flight links Bodh Gaya, Pune, Udaipur, Allahabad
Promotion of MICE Tourism