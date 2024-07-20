BJP government will fulfill all promises made in manifesto: Odisha state president Samal

BHUBANESWAR: State BJP president Manmohan Samal on Friday announced that the state government will fulfill all the promises made by the party in its manifesto for the 2024 Assembly election.

Addressing mediapersons after the first day the BJP state executive committee meeting, Samal said that an action plan will be prepared for implementation of different schemes before completion of 100 days by the government. Coordination between the party organisation and government will be strengthened further to ensure implementation of different programmes in a proper manner, he said.

Stating that fight against corruption is a top priority of the government, he said that nobody will remain above the law under the new dispensation. “Strong action will be taken against those who will indulge in corruption,” he asserted.

Samal said focus of the government will be on welfare of women, youth, poor and farmers. The government will tackle the problem of migrant labourers, he said that medical colleges will be established in all the 30 districts of the state. Besides, all vacant posts of teachers will be filled up. The BJP president commended the work being done by the ministers and said the executive committee has also thanked them. Besides, he said that party organisation will also be strengthened in rural and urban areas of the state.