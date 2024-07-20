Book on women achievers unveiled in Odisha

BERHAMPUR: A book on 100 woman achievers who made the best of their skill training at Government ITI, Berhampur, was released at the institution here on Friday.

The book, ‘100 women achievers: Success stories of 100 girls skilled in ITI, Berhampur’ was unveiled by secretary of Skill Development and Technical Education department, Usha Padhee in Odia and English. It showcases the remarkable journeys of 100 skilled girls who graduated from various departments of ITI, Berhampur and successfully established themselves in prestigious government, private and public sector undertakings.

The book serves as a testament to the institute’s commitment to empowering women through skill development and providing them with ample opportunities to excel in their chosen fields. ”Government ITI, Berhampur has consistently been the preferred choice for girls due to its exceptional training programmes and proven track record of successful placements. For girls from humble backgrounds, it’s often a life-changing opportunity,” said principal Rajat Kumar Panigrahy. He hoped the book will inspire countless young women across the country to pursue careers in the skill sector. ”By showcasing the successes of these 100 women, the institute aims to challenge stereotypes and create a more inclusive and equitable workforce. ITI Brahmapur is confident that this initiative will contribute to a revolution in women’s participation in the skill sector nationwide”, he said.