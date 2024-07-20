Heavy rains to lash Odisha in next 24 hours

BHUBANESWAR: The low pressure area over northwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal off Odisha and north Andhra Pradesh coasts intensified into a depression on Friday morning.

It is likely to move northwestwards and cross Odisha coast near Puri in the wee hours of Saturday. It will move further west-northwestwards across Odisha and Chhattisgarh, and gradually weaken during the next 24 hours, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The met office has forecast heavy rainfall at one or two places in 14 districts and light to moderate rainfall/thundershower activity at most places in the state on Saturday. Heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places in Kandhamal, Boudh, Kalahandi, Balangir and Nuapada districts during the period.

The met office said these districts may experience waterlogging in low-lying areas and kutcha roads/houses could also sustain some damages. The Special Relief Commissioner’s (SRC) office has asked the district collectors to remain prepared to handle any emergency arising out of the anticipated heavy rainfall.

“The impact of the depression will reduce from Sunday onwards. However, the state will continue to experience good rainfall in next five days as the monsoon is in active phase now,” said director of Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Manorama Mohanty.

On the day, Malkangiri district received maximum rainfall of 64.2 mm between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm. Bhubaneswar and Cuttack also witnessed light to moderate rainfall activity.

Though Odisha recorded 25 per cent deficit rains between June 1 and July 19, it received 34 per cent surplus rainfall in the last 24 hours due to the fresh weather system.