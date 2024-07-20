Illegal buildings of criminal and his siblings demolished

JHARSUGUDA: In a major crackdown on illegal encroachments, the Jharsuguda district administration on Thursday demolished eight unauthorised houses, garage and a shop belonging to criminal Md Sonu and his siblings at Bandhbahal within Banharpali police limits.

Sonu and his accomplices had constructed houses and shops illegally on government land to run various businesses. The action was initiated after Sonu and his accomplices went absconding after one Manoj Barik was shot at near Rampella bridge on Monday evening. Barik was critically injured in the incident.Within 12 hours of the shooting, police arrested Sonu and his accomplices. The police also seized two pistols, 18 live ammunition, a car, and some cash from them.

The demolition operation was led by Sambalpur IGP Himanshu Lal and Jharsuguda SP Smit P Parmar, who were personally present at Bandhbahal. The process also saw the participation of Lakhanpur additional tehsildar and magistrate in-charge, Kulamani Dalai. The operation was conducted under the supervision of Brajrajnagar SDPO Chintamani Pradhan, supported by three platoons of police and officers from different police stations.

The eviction process commenced at 12:30 pm and continued till 5:30 pm. At least eight houses belonging to Md Jalal, Md Jamil, Md Sajitraj, and Md Sahazad and a meat shop belonging to Sonu were razed. Police said there are four cases pending against Sonu and over 30 against his brothers.

Parmar said the demolition was executed as per government eviction orders in the presence of a magistrate. Eviction notices were long pending against Sonu and his family. The action is part of a broader initiative announced by Revenue Minister Suresh Pujari, who recently stated that unauthorised structures including palatial buildings built by influential persons on government and forest land, will be demolished soon.