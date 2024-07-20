No settlement with nurses: House surgeons in Odisha

CUTTACK: The SCB House Surgeons’ Union on Friday said the conflict with nursing officers was still unresolved and they would resume cease work from August 1, if no action is taken by the hospital authorities till then.

The union said while it is true that the house surgeons have resumed usual duties, their protest has been conditionally postponed following a meeting by CMC commissioner Bijay Kumar Dash over the issue.

The commissioner had assured that an official probe will be conducted into the matter. He also assured that a committee will be formed to investigate the issues raised. It will submit its report within seven days.

After the assurance, both the associations had agreed to abstain from the protest temporarily during the period of inquiry. President of the union Dr Saswat Mohanty said, “We will resume the protest if no action is taken by the inquiry committee by August 1.”