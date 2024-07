BALASORE: CDMO Dr Dulalsen Jagatdeo on Friday initiated a probe into allegations of a community health centre doctor taking Rs 100 from a lady patient.

A video of the doctor from Gopalpur CHC in Bahanaga block taking Rs 100 from the patient went viral on social media on the day.

The video shows the doctor accepting the money and justifying his action stating such practice is prevalent in other government hospitals too.

He can also be heard saying he would not prescribe medicines without fees. After the video went viral, the matter was also brought to the notice of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling.