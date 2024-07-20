Puri airport wall: Government probe into violation begins

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government has started probe into the construction activities on forest land for the proposed international airport at Puri without prior approval.

The investigation came after the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) pulled up the state government for constructing a boundary wall on forest land by violating the provisions of the Forest Conservation Act.

The state Forest, Environment and Climate Change department has sought a detailed report from the Transport department, which is the implementing authority, on violations in construction of the boundary wall of the proposed airport. “We have sought details of construction activities undertaken on the forest land before the diversion proposal was approved. Reports on the type of construction and name of the agency that carried out the work have also been asked for,” a Forest department official told The New Indian Express.

The Forest Advisory Committee (FAC) of MoEF&CC had deferred its decision on diversion of 27.887 hectare of forest land for the airport after it came to know about the presence of the boundary wall on the land in violation of provisions of the Van (Sanrakshan Evam Samvardhan) Adhiniyam, 1980.

Surprisingly, the local forest officials of Puri also feigned ignorance of the boundary wall construction on the land located in Sipasarubali and Sandhapur areas under Brahmagiri tehsil. “I am not aware of the construction as the land parcel is revenue forest and does not come under any reserve forest or proposed reserved forest. I will look into it and take action as per law,” said divisional forest officer Vivek Kumar.