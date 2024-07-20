Raise Odisha’s demand for special category tag in Rajya Sabha, Naveen to MPs

BHUBANESWAR: The demand for special state status for Odisha is back on the agenda of the BJD. The issue will be raised by the party MPs in Rajya Sabha along with other demands in the budget session of Parliament beginning from July 22.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the BJD Parliamentary party presided over by Naveen Patnaik here at Naveen Nivas on Friday. The BJD supremo was elected as the chairperson of the Parliamentary party at the meeting which was attended by all the nine Rajya Sabha members.

Addressing the MPs, Naveen asked them to play the role of a strong Opposition and continue to aggressively counter the BJP-led NDA government on issues of Odisha’s interest. He asked the MPs to take up several issues including demand for special category state status for Odisha, revision of coal royalty, poor condition of national highways in the state, more rural housing and establishment of Kendriya Vidyalayas and Ekalvya Vidyalayas in each block of the state.

Besides, Naveen advised the MPs to raise the demand for establishment of full-fledged units of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Sambalpur, Koraput and Balasore which should not be satellite centres. The MPs should raise demands for setting up of IT, MSME, Textile, semiconductor parks and industrial corridor in Odisha for providing employment to local youths, he said.

Other issues to be raised by the BJD MPs include matters relating to tribal development, women’s empowerment, farmers’ welfare, railway link and banking, mobile and digital connectivity. The BJD president advised the MPs to fight against the declining fund transfers from the Centre to Odisha.

Rajya Sabha MP Sasmit Patra told mediapersons, “We will become the voice of 4.5 crore people of Odisha and raise issues of the state while taking on the role of a strong and constructive opposition in the Upper House,” he said.