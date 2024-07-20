Uproar in Cuttack Municipal Corporation council meet over new system

CUTTACK: Uproar marked the 22nd council meeting of Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) on Friday with Congress corporators creating ruckus over introduction of a new system for raising questions at the civic body meetings.

Congress corporators Santosh Bhola and Subhasish Patnaik said it is undemocratic to prevent corporators from asking questions instantly. “What is the justification behind adoption of the new system under which corporators will have to intimate their questions in written format to the civic authority before a week of the council meeting?” they questioned.

They further said corporators have the right to ask questions to elicit information on civic issues and matter of citizens’ importance from the CMC. However, the civic body authorities are trying to introduce this system as they are failing to provide instant answers to questions, leading to embarrassing situations. “The CMC authorities are trying to hamper our right and dignity. Why should we attend the council meetings with our mouths shut,” questioned the corporators.

Cuttack mayor Subhash Singh pacified the Congress corporators by assuring them that the new system will not be introduced any time soon.

At the meeting, several corporators claimed that some outsourcing agencies are not paying salaries to the staff. These agencies, which are also depriving the employees of EPF and other benefits, should be disengaged by the CMC, they said. Singh assured the corporators to take necessary action in this regard after analysing the legal aspect.

A decision was also taken for collection of user fees from traders, businessmen and street vendors. Similarly, all engineers were instructed to not leave their headquarters for two months to tackle waterlogging in the city during the rainy season. Except on health ground, no engineers will be allowed to remain in leave for the next two months, said Singh.