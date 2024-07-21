Female athletes eight times more prone to injuries: Experts at International Arthroscopy Conference

BHUBANESWAR: Female athletes are eight times more prone to injuries and have special concerns due to hormonal factors, said arthroscopy experts on Saturday.

Speaking at the International Arthroscopy Conference, 2024, organised by city-based Sports Science India (SSI), Sports Medicine and Arthroscopy surgeon Dr Ajay Singh Thakur said, “Female athletes are eight times more prone to injuries and have special concerns due to hormonal factors, menstrual cycle and anatomical differences from their male counterparts, leading to energy deficiencies.”

In such a scenario, these conferences are needed to exchange ideas and discuss new ways to cater to the sportspersons, especially female athletes, who are also taking up high-performance sports,” he said.

Dr Brett C Barnes, an active fellow in the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons, said anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) prevention programme must be started for female athletes as early as nine or 10 years of their age. For males, it should be started by 12 years of age. “These prevention programmes, if started early, can reduce the chances of ACL tears,” he said.

“We should strive to provide world-class medical care and rehabilitation to our athletes so that not just their injuries are healed, but they make a triumphant return to the field,” said Dr Sarthak Patnaik, founder of SSI and president of the conference.

Dr Swarnendu Samant of Fortis Hospital Anandapur (Kolkata) was honoured with SSI Best National Mentor Arthroscopy Award-2024, while Dr PC Dey, a Bhubaneswar-based Orthopaedic, was honoured with SSI Arthroscopy Patron Award in the event.