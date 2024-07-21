Fix decent pay for Gram Rakhis: Orissa High Court directs Home department

CUTTACK: Expressing serious concern over the “abysmally low allowances”, paid to the Gram Rakhis despite their vital role in community policing, the Orissa High Court has directed the state Home department to consider giving decent remuneration to them.

The single judge bench of Justice SK Panigrahi issued the direction while disposing of a batch of petitions seeking direction to revise the pay of Gram Rakhis and extend other service benefits to them on par with the state government employees. The Gram Rakhi Sanghas in Angul, Bargarh and Keonjhar districts had filed three separate petitions pleading that 18,445 personnel serving in the state are getting a measly monthly salary of Rs 800.

Taking note of their plight, Justice Panigrahi observed that the role of Gram Rakhi is proactive unlike the reactive nature of police. The Gram Rakhis emphasise more on crime prevention than combating crime. They do a commendable job in helping police in crime control in rural areas, he said.

While refraining from passing any order on fixing allowance for them, Justice Panigrahi asked the petitioners to approach the department concerned with their grievances.

“The department should consider a decent allowance structure for the Gram Rakhis considering their diverse and multitasking job profile,” he directed.

In the July 16 order which was released on Friday, Justice Panigrahi directed the department to decide the aforesaid allowances within a period of three months from the date of presentation of the order.