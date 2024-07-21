Longstanding demand for bridge unfulfilled in Odisha's Mohora village

UMERKOTE: The perils of traversing through the rising waters of Kukurjhor Nal (channel) near Mohora village in Chandahandi block of Nabarangpur district once again put the villagers from Boriguda at risk as they had to carry a body for burial in chest deep water on Saturday.

Though there has been a long-standing demand for a bridge over channel, no effort has been taken in the direction. As a result, villagers continue to wade through chest-deep water to cross the river for important works including cremations.

Residents of Mohora and members of the Sunni Muslim Committee have repeatedly appealed to public representatives and the administration for a permanent bridge. With a new government in the state, villagers are hopeful for change but remain uncertain if their request will be addressed. However, they have renewed their demand for a concrete bridge from the administration and newly elected representatives.

The bridge is crucial not only for Mohora but also for nearby villages like Salebidi and Baburia, as well as for accessing the cemetery used by both Muslim and Hindu communities.