Odisha Assembly session from today, LoP skips all-party meeting

BHUBANESWAR: Speaker of the Assembly Surama Padhy on Sunday sought cooperation from all members for smooth conduct of proceedings during the budget session beginning Monday.

Opinion of all the members were taken to ensure that the Assembly runs in a smooth and disciplined manner. The session will begin after the Governor’s address, Padhy told mediapersons.

However, the leader of Opposition and BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik skipped the meeting even after being personally invited by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi. Setting a new tradition, Majhi accompanied by deputy chief minister KV Singh Deo met the LoP at his residence Naveen Niwas on Sunday and invited him to take part in the all-party meeting.

This is the first time a chief minister visited the residence of the LoP ahead of the Assembly and sought cooperation in running the House smoothly.

“The chief minister requested the leader of Opposition to attend Assembly on all days. The state government will accept all constructive suggestions made by him for development of the state,” Parliamentary Affairs minister Mukesh Mahaling said.

Opposition chief whip Pramila Mallick, though, attended the meeting on behalf of the BJD while Congress MLAs boycotted it.

Mahaling said the state government led by CM Majhi is fully prepared for the budget session of the Assembly. “A BJP government has been formed in the state for the first time and the first budget of the new government will be placed in the House by the chief minister on July 25. The government and BJP is ready for it,” he said.

The minister said the proceedings of the Assembly will be run in accordance with the rules. The Opposition chief whip has assured support for smooth running of the House, he added.

Senior Congress MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati, on the other hand, described the absence of party MLAs in the meeting as unfortunate. “Perhaps, it is for the first time that none from the party attended the all-party meeting,” he rued.

The budget session will have 27 sitting days. The session will start with Governor’s address on Monday at 11 am and continue till September 13. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi will place the budget on July 25. The state government will also place the second vote-on-account on July 30 to seek approval for different government spending for two months.