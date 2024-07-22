BJD raises special category state demand at all-party meeting

BHUBANESWAR : In its new role as an Opposition political party at the national level, the BJD on Sunday raised demand for ‘special category state’ status to Odisha, revision of coal royalty and action against son of Governor Raghubar Das for assaulting an assistant section officer at the all-party meeting in New Delhi ahead of the Parliament session beginning on Monday.

Joining issue with JD (U), RJD of Bihar and YSRC of Andhra Pradesh, BJD demanded special category status for Odisha which has been a long-standing issue since the last four decades. BJD spokesperson and Rajya Sabha member Sasmit Patra said, “Odisha has been deprived of the special status for more than two decades.”

The second issue raised by the party was non-revision of coal royalty. It has not been done by the Centre for over the last 10 years, Patra said. “This besides, the BJD demanded strong action against Governor Raghubar Das’ son who assaulted a Raj Bhavan staff in Puri on July 7. Despite the Governor’s son assaulting the staffer on the premises of Raj Bhavan, no step has been taken by the state police,” he said.

He said BJD also demanded ST status for various communities in Odisha for the welfare of tribal people. More than 162 communities have been deprived of ST status. The party raised the issue of declining central transfer of funds to states. “Over 20 lakh houses have not been provided to Odisha with regards to rural housing schemes. The coastal highway is yet to be constructed,” Odisha has been neglected in connectivity, banking, railways and telecommunication sectors,” Patra added.