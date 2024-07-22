IIT-BBS’ AI model to accurately measure intensity of cyclones in NIO basin

BHUBANESWAR: As measuring actual wind speed and force of cyclones in the Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea has always been a challenging task for forecasting agencies, researchers from IIT Bhubaneswar here have come up with an AI algorithm model that predicts the intensity of tropical storms in the North Indian Ocean (NIO) basin with more accuracy.

This AI model, capable of predicting the intensity of the storm even when it is far away from land, is expected to help states, Odisha in particular, in developing efficient disaster management plans.

Using an AI-based algorithm model Mach Band Attention Model (MBAM) in their study ‘Novel Perceptual Mach Band-Based Deep Attention Network for Cyclone Intensity Estimation’, the researchers found that the mean absolute error (MAE) of the proposed model in measuring the intensity of a storm was less than 0.5 knots (kt) indicating a very high level of accuracy in estimating a cyclone’s wind speed on the NIO basin comprising Bay of Bengal and Arabian sea.

“The AI intelligence algorithm developed in-house examines the cyclone eye, inner core, eye-wall and associated cloud band structures and provides superior accuracy in predicting its intensity compared to algorithms developed in other world basins,” said associate professor in the School of Earth, Ocean and Climate Sciences at IIT Bhubaneswar Sandeep Pattnaik, one of the researchers of the study.

He further pointed out that though track forecasting of tropical cyclones has improved in recent years, intensity prediction is still a major bottleneck for state-of-the-art models. “These problems get exacerbated when a cyclone is far away from land over the NIO basin due to lack of any real-time aircraft data required for the atmospheric observation,” Pattnaik said.

To address the issue, Pattnaik said their team used AI technique MBAM along with 15,637 Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) INSAT 3DR satellite imageries and India Meteorological Department (IMD) best track data sets for 20 systems, 10 each in Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea, with the intensity of the cyclonic storm and above.

“The unique and novel study was found to be highly useful in improving early warning systems with special thrust on understanding and predicting cyclone intensity,” Pattnaik said. Associate professor at the School of Electrical Sciences Niladri B Puhan and researcher Smarth Bansal are the other authors of the work published in IEEE. The study has been supported by IIT Bhubaneswar and the Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES).