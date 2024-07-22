Kansbahal double murder case: Police arrest accused from hideout in Sundargarh forest

ROURKELA : Police on Saturday night arrested Raju Nag (32), accused in Kansbahal double murder case from his hideout in a forest in Sundargarh district. He was forwarded to court at Sundargarh town on Sunday.

Police said, the murders, committed in cold blood, were a revenge act after Raju lost the girl he loved. The victims, Lipsa Kerketta (24) and her study mate Pratap Lakra (26), were stabbed to death by Raju at Lipsa’s residence in Kashipada hamlet, Kansbahal village, on the night of July 14.

Rajgangpur sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Abhishek Panigrahi said Raju was arrested from a forest near his village Jorumal. Investigation revealed Raju had premeditated the murders and planned to survive in the forest if his attempt to win the girl failed.

After committing the crime, Raju fled to the forest with his motorbike, where he had hidden dry food and essential items. He alternated between hideouts near Jorumal and Tungritola village. Raju parked his motorbike at an acquaintance’s house and obtained a new mobile phone and SIM card with the help of two friends. He was occasionally seen buying bread from a village shop, the officer informed.

Following his arrest, Raju assisted police in recreating the crime scene and recovering the knife used in the murders.

Raju, employed as a driver for Lipsa’s family, had grown close to them and developed a relationship with Lipsa. However, he became jealous when Lipsa started avoiding him and suspected she was involved with Pratap. On the night of the murders, Raju visited Lipsa’s house, where he insisted on taking her away for marriage. When an altercation ensued, Raju allegedly stabbed Lipsa multiple times and killed Pratap when he intervened.