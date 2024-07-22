Miscreants pose as delivery agents, rob family of jewellery of Rs 6 lakh in Odisha

UMERKOTE : Miscreants posing as delivery agents robbed a family at gunpoint at ward no 13 of Umerkote in Nabarangpur district on Saturday evening.

Sources said one of the miscreants knocked at the door of the victim, Sushant Khara posing as a delivery agent. As Sushant opened the door, the miscreant pushed him and three of his accomplices entered the house. Hearing the commotion, Sushant’s wife Anupama came out of the kitchen. But the miscreants put a knife on her neck asking her to hand over valuables kept in the house. A frightened Anupama handed over six rings, a mangalsutra, six earrings, seven necklaces, two chains and around Rs 8,000 in cash.

While the miscreants who wore masks were at the job, Sushant was locked in a room. Before fleeing, the miscreants snatched Sushant and Anupama’s mobile phones. Anupama said the miscreants robbed jewellery worth around Rs 6 lakh.

The miscreants threatened Sushant with dire consequences if he reported the incident to police. However, Sushant did inform the cops but only on Sunday afternoon.

Umerkote IIC Dambarudhar Pradhan said a case has been registered and investigation is on.