Odisha CM Majhi meets LoP Patnaik to invite for all-party meeting, BJP MLAs express displeasure

BHUBANESWAR : Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi is reported to have drawn flak from party legislators for his unconventional visit to Naveen Niwas, the residence of leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik, with an invitation to attend the all-party meeting convened by Speaker Surama Padhy on Saturday.

With Assembly session commencing on Monday, the chief minister’s visit has not gone down well within the party as the Opposition BJD has sharpened its weapons to attack the government on several issues including mismanagement of Rath Yatra and the alleged assault of a Raj Bhavan staff by the son of Governor Raghubar Das. Chairing the BJD legislature party meeting on Saturday, Naveen had directed his party MLAs to corner the government on several issues.

“Some BJP MLAs expressed their displeasure at the legislature party meeting chaired by the chief minister on the Assembly premises. They said there is no precedent that a chief minister has gone to invite the leader of the Opposition to attend the all-party meeting and Assembly session. This has not only demeaned the CM’s office but also sent a wrong message that the government is not confident to face a strong Opposition,” sources in know of the deliberations told TNIE.

Deputy chief minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo had accompanied the CM to Naveen Niwas. Briefing mediapersons after the nearly three-hour meeting, Parliamentary Affairs minister Mukesh Mahaling said the BJP has come to power after playing a long innings in the opposition. “We will try our best to run the Assembly effectively and efficiently.”

State BJP president Manmohan Samal and party general secretary (organisation) Manas Mohanty also attended the meeting.