Odisha pins hope on special grant, infra plans in Union budget

BHUBANESWAR: As Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman prepares to present the first budget of the Narendra Modi government 3.0 on Tuesday, Odisha is looking forward to some crucial announcements that could significantly impact its economic and infrastructure landscape.

The Union budget 2024-25 is expected to include a special economic grant of up to Rs 25,000 crore for five to six states, with Odisha hoping to be among the beneficiaries. The special economic grant will be a major support for the state that has been demanding special category status for long.

The special grant could be a major boost for the first BJP government as it is set to roll out Subhadra Yojana under which every eligible woman will receive a cash voucher of Rs 50,000, increasing the support price of paddy to Rs 3,100 per quintal and social security pension to Rs 3,000 per month.

“The Odisha government will present its budget two days after the Union budget. It will be easier for the state to plan the outlay for different newly-planned welfare schemes if the special grant is announced by the Centre. Else, we will have to scrap or squeeze some state-funded old schemes to launch the new ones,” said an official.